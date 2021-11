A veteran who was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan has won the title of World's Strongest Disabled Man.

Mark Tonner, who lost the use of his right arm in 2010, took part in the contest in Iceland and broke the world record by lifting 280kg (44 stone) with one arm.

The 38-year-old, from Catterick, trains in Darlington and said weightlifting is "like therapy", as it has helped him recover from PTSD after the explosion.