The Dorman Long tower has been demolished overnight after it was stripped of its conservation listing.

Redcar and Cleveland Council revealed plans to flatten the structure on the former Redcar steelworks site a week ago.

Historic England then granted it Grade II listed status, but this was quashed by new culture secretary Nadine Dories.

The Brutalist-style concrete structure was brought down by a series of controlled explosion in the early hours.

