A number of treatment services across the UK have developed volunteer programmes to administer the drug Naloxone to people who have overdosed on opiates.

People such as Andrew in Redcar, who has used drugs for 29 years, give out kits to drug users in their communities.

The idea is that the potentially life-saving medication ends up in the hands of people who are not necessarily in contact with drug treatment services.

Andrew says becoming a volunteer has changed his life for the better.

Reporting by Adam Clarkson for BBC Radio Tees