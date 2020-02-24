A man is calling for action after his house wall was crashed into for a seventh time.

A Volkswagen Golf hit Eric and Janice Boon's property on the Coast Road in Marske at about 23:00 BST on 5 June.

Mr Boon said "it's just frightening" people keep doing it, and is calling on the council to "see sense" to stop it happening an eighth time.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said it was investigating the issue and "urged" motorists to "drive with care".