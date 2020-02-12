A former Royal Marine whose home was destroyed in a suspected arson attack after he stood up to anti-social behaviour says he "doesn't think the cowards should win".

Sean Ivey, from Wingate in County Durham, fled to safety with his wife and two children after the blaze at their property on 18 March.

Mr Ivey, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, believes he was targeted after posting videos on social media and contacting the police over youths tearing around on motorbikes.

BBC North East & Cumbria Impact Team reporter Jonathan Swingler followed the family as they returned to their burnt-out home.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, were arrested over the fire but the case was dropped.

A Durham Police spokesman said the force "carried out a full and thorough investigation" however there was "insufficient evidence to support a charge and no further action will be taken" against those people.

They added "no further lines of inquiry have been identified, but we will examine any additional information which is reported to us".