A couple said they have got "everything they ever wanted" after having a second baby during lockdown.

Scott Gretton and Rachel Taylor, from Seaton Carew, Teesside, had Oscar just days into the first lockdown on 31 March last year and his brother Chester was born on Wednesday.

The new parents said lockdown had given them more time to adapt to family life and when Oscar was born they did not "see a soul for months, which was great".

The couple now plan to marry after after Scott proposed to Rachel with the words "mammy will you marry my daddy?" embroidered on Oscar's baby grow.