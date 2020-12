An adventurous cat has become a star on social media after his owner started documenting his escapades for fans.

Hendrix 'the coastal cat' is known for his love of Saltburn-by-the-Sea and has his own Facebook group with more than 3,000 members.

Originally from Whitley Bay, the feline was known to "hop on a bus or the Metro", resulting in his owner, Hannah, getting a phone call and being asked to pick him up from his destination.