An unusual animal has been spotted hopping around the streets of a County Durham village.

Nigel Hewitt was out for a walk with his wife on Saturday afternoon in Evenwood, near Bishop Auckland, and saw what was thought to be a wallaby hopping across the road.

He said: "It’s not something you expect to see in a North East village on a Saturday afternoon."

It is not known where the animal, which was also spotted in a nearby park, came from.