A tropical rainforest built on Teesside to house dozens of butterflies has survived closure during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to public donations.

Butterfly World, which is only open for eight months of the year in Preston Park, Stockton, had to close on 23 March due to Covid-19, resulting in the loss of a quarter of its season income.

The insects' life-cycle is not very long and with the usual import of pupae sent from abroad stopped, thanks to more than £7,000 in donations, the small family business was able to run its own breeding programme.

The money also helped with the running costs of animal care, heating and maintenance.