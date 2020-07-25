'It's going to be scary to let her out the house'

Video

After four months, the 2.2 million people who have been self-isolating in England during the coronavirus pandemic will no longer need to shield.

Measures are being eased for extremely vulnerable people who are most at risk from becoming ill from Covid-19 from 1 August and the government's free food boxes will not be delivered to their door.

Teesside charity Pipsco, which buys food and collects donations from the supermarket and makes up meal kits to deliver to vulnerable people’s homes, says it is stepping in to help.

We spoke to one family in Billingham who are at risk about why they will be staying at home and continuing to shield.