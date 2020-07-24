'Grandfather's goal was to be with his wife'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Hartlepool grandfather leaves hospice with wife
A Hartlepool grandfather has gone home with his wife by his side after a three-month stay in a hospice.
John Davison was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April and was treated with oxygen during his time at Alice House Hospice.
The 79-year-old returned home with his wife Joan, who had also been staying at the hospice, and the couple are soon to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
24 Jul 2020
