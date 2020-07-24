'Grandfather's goal was to be with his wife'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Hartlepool grandfather leaves hospice with wife

A Hartlepool grandfather has gone home with his wife by his side after a three-month stay in a hospice.

John Davison was diagnosed with Covid-19 in April and was treated with oxygen during his time at Alice House Hospice.

The 79-year-old returned home with his wife Joan, who had also been staying at the hospice, and the couple are soon to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

  • 24 Jul 2020