'What makes change is education and understanding'

Video

A group of young people on Teesside have recorded their own experiences and thoughts on racism.

Bethany Hall, 22, from Middlesbrough, said she believed some people may oppose the Black Lives Matter movement because they did not understand how it feels to be a minority.

She approached North East Against Racism to ask some members to record themselves talking about why the movement matters to them in a bid to inform others and highlight issues within the community.

People all over the world have come together in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by police in Minnesota on 25 May.