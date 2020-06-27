Doctor leaves critical care after coronavirus
A senior doctor has left critical care to applause from colleagues after being treated for coronavirus.

Consultant haematologist Maria Szubert was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, at the end of May and said she was "at death's door".

She has now been discharged from the critical care unit.

She urged people to stick to social distancing rules to "lessen pressure on this wonderful team".

