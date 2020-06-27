'When we stand together we make a bigger impact'

Video

A 14-year-old girl in Middlesbrough spent nearly four weeks holding a solo protest against racism.

Zara Rehman made a Black Lives Matter sign and stood on the corner of her street in the hope people would take notice.

Now every Wednesday evening she is joined by other members of her community to highlight the issue in their area.

Zara said she will continue to protest as long as she can so no-one is allowed to forget about racism.