'Dancing helps my cerebral palsy'

Video

A seven-year-old girl with cerebral palsy hasn't been able to go to dancing lessons because of the coronavirus pandemic - but that hasn't stopped her.

Olga from Middlesbrough usually does ballet and tap classes once a week but has been unable to go because of lockdown.

Mum Emma Walker recorded a video of her dancing in her walking frame and sent it to her dance teacher who posted it on social media.

Rachel Lord from Full Swing Dance, said she was "immensely proud" of Olga standing freely in her frame and her "passion" for dancing has had an "amazing response" on Facebook.