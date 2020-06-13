The go-kart racer helping community with old tyres
Coronavirus: The Middlesbrough go-kart racer helping community

Twelve-year-old Catherine Potter from Middlesbrough has not been able to race her go-kart during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, she has decided to recycle her old tyres to spread joy in her community.

