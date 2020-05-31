Mums face dilemma of sending kids back to school

Video

As schools prepare to reopen to Year 1 and Year 6 pupils, some parents are facing an agonising decision about whether or not to send their children back.

Schools first closed on 20 March, except for vulnerable and key workers' children, as Covid-19 spread across the UK.

Boris Johnson said the government intended to reopen some year groups on 1 June, and on 15 June up to a quarter of Year 10 and Year 12 pupils will be allowed "some contact" to help prepare for exams.

We spoke to mums in the North East who have already made up their minds either to keep their kids at home or allow them to go back.