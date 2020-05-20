Family delighted by son's talent for lyrics
Surprise lyricist Jack has words turned into music

A Teesside man is delighted after a musician put the words he wrote about lockdown to music.

Jack Watts, 22, has Down's syndrome and autism which means he has limited cognitive ability.

Despite this, he has discovered a talent for writing down how he feels during lockdown.

Teesside musician Mike McGrother put his lyrics to music to make him feel like "a pop star".

