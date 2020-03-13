Sparks fly as vandals destroy £10,000 CCTV masts

Video

Vandals have cut down and destroyed two CCTV masts in Middlesbrough worth more than £10,000.

The cameras on Regent Road and Woodville Avenue in Grove Hill captured the attack by two men armed with a circular saw.

Cleveland Police said the cameras were destroyed and one of the masts left lying in the road which was "extremely dangerous".

Ch Insp Daryll Tomlinson called the attack "barbaric and unacceptable" and said the towers had been installed to "keep people living in Grove Hill safe".

The Regent Road tower was cut down at 00:20 GMT on 7 March while the Woodhill Avenue one was targeted at 01:35.