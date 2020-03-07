The used crisp packets helping the homeless
Video

Middlesbrough group uses crisp packets to help homeless

Volunteers in Middlesbrough have taken part in a workshop turning used crisp packets into bags to help the homeless.

Pen Huston from the Crisp Packet Project has been travelling the country encouraging people to get involved.

It takes 150 bags to create a watertight bivvy bag, which will then keep a sleeping bag dry.

