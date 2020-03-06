Prison football aims to stop reoffending

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holme House prisoners' coaching course to stop reoffending
Inmates from Holme House Prison in Stockton are taking part in football coaching sessions in a bid to stop them reoffending.
The Twinning Project links professional clubs with prisons, sending qualified coaches to work with inmates.
Hartlepool United has been "twinned" with Holme House.
Inmate Mo says it is "good for mental health" for him to get out of his cell and learn skills he can use when he is released.
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-51761053/holme-house-prisoners-coaching-course-to-stop-reoffendingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window