'The higher you get, the clearer your mind’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Middlesbrough man forms walk and talk group to help others open up

After 10 of his friends took their own lives, Kailem Donovan decided to take action to get more people to open up.

The 32-year-old set up the Walk and Talk group, which encourages people to get out in the fresh air and chat rather than bottling up their feelings.

It is hoped the weekly walks, which take place held across Teesside, will help those struggling with mental health conditions or suicidal thoughts.

  • 07 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Tackling mental health through football