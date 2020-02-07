'The higher you get, the clearer your mind’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough man forms walk and talk group to help others open up
After 10 of his friends took their own lives, Kailem Donovan decided to take action to get more people to open up.
The 32-year-old set up the Walk and Talk group, which encourages people to get out in the fresh air and chat rather than bottling up their feelings.
It is hoped the weekly walks, which take place held across Teesside, will help those struggling with mental health conditions or suicidal thoughts.
-
07 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-51407217/middlesbrough-man-forms-walk-and-talk-group-to-help-others-open-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window