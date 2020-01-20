Feathered football fan invades pitch

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Middlesbrough football match interrupted by duck
Football players were joined by an unexpected guest.
A duck invaded the pitch bringing play to a halt in Acklam, Middlesbrough.
The match resumed after the feathery football fan was herded off.
-
20 Jan 2020
