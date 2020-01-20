Feathered football fan invades pitch
Video

Middlesbrough football match interrupted by duck

Football players were joined by an unexpected guest.

A duck invaded the pitch bringing play to a halt in Acklam, Middlesbrough.

The match resumed after the feathery football fan was herded off.

