'We're building a blueprint'

Middlesbrough community hub brings people together
Gary Hamilton is on a mission to revamp Middlesbrough's community centres.
He has set up Active Tees Valley, a local community interest company, and taken over two local clubs.
He hopes that they will bring the community together and ensure local children always have somewhere to go.
15 Dec 2019
