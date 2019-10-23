'I think she's the best teacher in the world'

Media player
Cleves Cross Primary School teacher wins national award
A teacher from County Durham has received a national award.
Angela Hilton, who works at Cleves Cross Primary School in Ferryhill, won Teacher of the Year in a Primary School at the Pearson National Teaching Awards.
Judges said she placed "great emphasis on nurturing wellbeing" and "goes the extra mile" to make sure her pupils feel supported.
Mrs Hilton said: "It's a really big honour, I'm delighted."
23 Oct 2019
