'I was born with drumming'

Darlington boy passes drumming 'A-level' at age of 12
A 12-year-old boy from Darlington, who got his first drum kit at the age of four, has already passed his grade eight exam - the equivalent of an A-level.
Joe Ellerton is currently starting work on his level 4 diploma, which is the equivalent of the first year of a degree, and hopes to complete it by next summer.
His dad Stuie is a professional drummer and says his son has picked up the family's musical genes.
01 Oct 2019
