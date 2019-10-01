'I was born with drumming'

Video

A 12-year-old boy from Darlington, who got his first drum kit at the age of four, has already passed his grade eight exam - the equivalent of an A-level.

Joe Ellerton is currently starting work on his level 4 diploma, which is the equivalent of the first year of a degree, and hopes to complete it by next summer.

His dad Stuie is a professional drummer and says his son has picked up the family's musical genes.