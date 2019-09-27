'Be part of the solution for Cleveland'

Media player
Cleveland Police Chief Constable: 'Stop me and talk to me'
Cleveland Police's Chief Constable wants communities in Cleveland to help the force improve after a report found its catalogue of failings has been "putting the public at risk".
Cleveland Police has been "operating without a clear plan or direction", HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said in a report.
Richard Lewis says he wants communities get in contact with their concerns.
27 Sep 2019
