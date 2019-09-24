'He was killed doing the sport he loved'

Video

The wife of superbike racer Daley Mathison said he had fulfilled his dreams.

The 27-year-old from Stockton died competing at the Isle of Man TT in June.

His wife Natalie and three-year-old daughter Daisy watched a series of world records being broken on his electric bike as a tribute to him.

Riders reached average speeds of 185 mph at the track at Elvington airfield near York.