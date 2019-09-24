'He was killed doing the sport he loved'
Wife's tribute to Isle of Man TT rider Daley Mathison

The wife of superbike racer Daley Mathison said he had fulfilled his dreams.

The 27-year-old from Stockton died competing at the Isle of Man TT in June.

His wife Natalie and three-year-old daughter Daisy watched a series of world records being broken on his electric bike as a tribute to him.

Riders reached average speeds of 185 mph at the track at Elvington airfield near York.

