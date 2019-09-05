Great North runner sheds half his body weight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Great North Run: Middlesbrough's Dibsy to run after losing 19 stone

Darren "Dibsy" McClintock, is doing the Great North Run after losing half his body weight.

The 28-year-old from Middlesbrough was more than 40st 4lb (256kg) but has lost 19 stone (121kg) in less than a year.

He will be taking part in this year's Great North Run after being helped by his personal trainer Mike Hinds.

  • 05 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Great North Run 'a big unknown'