Great North runner sheds half his body weight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great North Run: Middlesbrough's Dibsy to run after losing 19 stone
Darren "Dibsy" McClintock, is doing the Great North Run after losing half his body weight.
The 28-year-old from Middlesbrough was more than 40st 4lb (256kg) but has lost 19 stone (121kg) in less than a year.
He will be taking part in this year's Great North Run after being helped by his personal trainer Mike Hinds.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-49598091/great-north-run-middlesbrough-s-dibsy-to-run-after-losing-19-stoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window