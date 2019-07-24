Meet Irene, the 'chicken whisperer'

Video

A 93-year-old care home resident has been named "the chicken whisperer".

Irene Fleming, who has dementia, was given the title after the arrival of Penny, Dolly and Nancy at Mandale House Care Home in Thornaby-on-Tees.

Irene chats and strokes the birds - a reminder of her time working in the Women's Land Army during World War Two.

Her feathered friends were brought to the home through the HenPower project, which aims to improve wellbeing and reduce loneliness among the elderly.