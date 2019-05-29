Surfing in famous explorer's wake

Video

Few surfers enjoying the waves on the North East coast may realise the link to a famous explorer.

Captain James Cook, who was born in Marton, which is now in Middlesbrough, was one of the first Europeans to witness surfing.

He saw local people surfing when he visited Hawaii in the 18th Century.

This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.