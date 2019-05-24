‘The garden has been a huge therapy’

Video

A garden in a former disused corner of a Middlesbrough park is providing a lifeline for some asylum seekers living in the town.

The Community Growing project is based at Albert Park and aims to support the mental health of people, including those who are not allowed to work or study while their asylum claims are processed.

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.