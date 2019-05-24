Miley, Stormzy and Little Mix - in wool

Video

Thousands of visitors descending on Middlesbrough are being greeted by the stars of Radio 1's Big Weekend - in wool.

Created by Nunthorpe & Marton Knitters, acts including Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, The 1975, Stormzy and James Arthur have been displayed at Nunthorpe train station.

The community group wanted to welcome everyone and show how much they care about their town.

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.