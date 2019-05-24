Miley, Stormzy and Little Mix - in wool

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Radio 1's Big Weekend acts recreated in wool
Thousands of visitors descending on Middlesbrough are being greeted by the stars of Radio 1's Big Weekend - in wool.
Created by Nunthorpe & Marton Knitters, acts including Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, The 1975, Stormzy and James Arthur have been displayed at Nunthorpe train station.
The community group wanted to welcome everyone and show how much they care about their town.
This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window