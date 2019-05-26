'My first hockey game was so scary'

Media player
Teenager is captain of Middlesbrough adults hockey team
Teenager Skye Mills started playing hockey after she suffered a back injury and was warned she would fracture her spine if she carried on with gymnastics.
A year later the 14-year-old is captain of her Middlesbrough adult team.
She said: "It's a lot of pressure but it kind of just comes naturally to me now."
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
26 May 2019
