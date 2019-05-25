Who is Middlesbrough's mysterious Clucky?
We Are Middlesbrough: The mystery around who Clucky is

Spray-painted on to a cabin, the words "CLUCKYS OFFICE" have puzzled thousands of commuters travelling into Middlesbrough every day.

So we decided once and for all to find out who Clucky really was.

This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.

