The youth club keeping kids off the street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trinity Youth Group aims to keep kids out of trouble
Trinity Youth Group in North Ormesby was formed two years ago, starting out with only six youngsters.
Now with more than 100 members, it is keeping young people off the streets and teaching them valuable life skills, such as cooking and communication.
This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-48365682/trinity-youth-group-aims-to-keep-kids-out-of-troubleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window