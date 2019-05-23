The youth club keeping kids off the street
Trinity Youth Group in North Ormesby was formed two years ago, starting out with only six youngsters.

Now with more than 100 members, it is keeping young people off the streets and teaching them valuable life skills, such as cooking and communication.

This story was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.

