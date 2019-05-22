Media player
Club Together: The Middlesbrough team bringing refugees together
Club Together is a football team bringing together asylum seekers and refugees in Middlesbrough.
Founded by Middlesbrough Football Club Foundation and the Methodist Asylum Project in 2017, about 40 men who have sought asylum in the town take part in the weekly sessions.
Many of the men left behind their family to come to the UK - the group provides a place to form friendships and also gives many of them a sense of belonging.
22 May 2019
