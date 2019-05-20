The charity making girls proud of Boro

Media player
Rubies charity helps girls to be proud of Middlesbrough
In 2016, a report ranked Middlesbrough as the worst place for a girl to grow up.
The charity Rubies was set up in response to teach girls that if they work together, anything is possible.
BBC presenter Steph McGovern, who is from Middlesbrough, went to meet some of them.
