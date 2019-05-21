Mackenzie Thorpe: 'I love Middlesbrough'

Media player
Mackenzie Thorpe's art inspired by Middlesbrough home
On his 30th year as a professional artist, Mackenzie Thorpe is calling for children to be given greater priority.
He's one of country's best-selling artists, and JK Rowling and The Queen both own paintings by him, which is a step up from working on the docks along the River Tees.
Much of his work depicts love for children and shows life through their eyes.
This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
21 May 2019
