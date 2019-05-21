Mackenzie Thorpe: 'I love Middlesbrough'

Video

On his 30th year as a professional artist, Mackenzie Thorpe is calling for children to be given greater priority.

He's one of country's best-selling artists, and JK Rowling and The Queen both own paintings by him, which is a step up from working on the docks along the River Tees.

Much of his work depicts love for children and shows life through their eyes.

