Couple's shock over identical triplets
County Durham couple have identical triplets

A couple had told everyone they were having twins and then were shocked to find out it was triplets.

Ollie-Anna, Isabella and Brianna are being looked after at the University Hospital of North Durham.

The rare identical triplets were born just before Mother's Day and their parents hope to bring them home to Ferryhill soon.

  • 25 Apr 2019
