Couple's shock over identical triplets

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Durham couple have identical triplets
A couple had told everyone they were having twins and then were shocked to find out it was triplets.
Ollie-Anna, Isabella and Brianna are being looked after at the University Hospital of North Durham.
The rare identical triplets were born just before Mother's Day and their parents hope to bring them home to Ferryhill soon.
-
25 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window