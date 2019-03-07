Rescuing raccoons 'helped me avoid suicide'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iain Jenkins says rescuing raccoons helped him battle mental health problems
Iain Jenkins from Hartlepool has an animal sanctuary in his back garden.
The 52-year-old claims caring for raccoons helped prevent him from taking his own life after he suffered a breakdown.
After suffering stress at work, he now runs Raccoon Rescue UK.
-
07 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-47480934/iain-jenkins-says-rescuing-raccoons-helped-him-battle-mental-health-problemsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window