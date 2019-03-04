Media player
Crossing Divides: Is the parmo 'monstrous' or a treat?
The classic parmo - Is it a calorific belly-buster or an occasional delicious treat?
The BBC is bringing together people with opposing views and this time we are talking about Teesside's most famous dish.
The meal of chicken or pork covered in cheese and béchamel sauce has been described by Tam Fry, who chairs the National Obesity Forum, as a "monstrous" offering.
BBC Tees brought Tam face to face with Steven Bliss, who runs the Parmo Hunters Facebook page, to debate the issue.
04 Mar 2019
