Escape room offers alternative Valentine's

County Durham escape room offers Valentine's Day alternative
Typically on Valentine's Day, couples go on dates to restaurants or the cinema, but what about an escape room?
One has just opened at Lumley Castle, in Chester-Le-Street, based on the ghost, Lily of Lumley, who haunts the place.
Visitors pay to be locked in a room to try and sole the mystery of a previous investigator who is said to have disappeared.
Two couples on a Valentine's date tried it out for the first time
14 Feb 2019
