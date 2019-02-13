The mini hospital cars calming children

Media player
Mini cars ease children's journey to operating theatre
It can be a scary journey for children making their way to the operating theatre.
But at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, a new mode of transportation is easing the stress.
It is hoped a fleet of mini cars will help calm the young patients as they drive themselves to their operation.
13 Feb 2019
