Killer led police to murderer's home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Julie Wass led police to Torbjorn Kettlewell's home

A killer was captured on police bodycam footage telling officers where they could find murderer Torbjorn Kettlewell.

Julie Wass led them to the home of her former lover in an effort to deflect attention from the fact she had helped him carry out the attack on Kelly Franklin in Hartlepool last August.

A jury found her guilty of manslaughter and Kettlewell guilty of murder.

  • 05 Feb 2019