CCTV shows arson attack on Range Rover

CCTV shows arson attack on Hardwick Range Rover
Police are hunting two men over an arson attack on a Range Rover in Hardwick in Stockton.
The vehicle had petrol poured over it and was set alight by the pair on Tuesday at 23:20.
A neighbour says it could have exploded if she hadn't managed to move the petrol can away from the vehicle.
01 Feb 2019
