Helping hand for prisoners' families

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charity offers helping hand to families of prisoners
A charity is offering a helping hand to prisoners' families, in a move aimed at cutting reoffending.
NEPCS, which has seven centres at prisons in the North East, says those left behind often face major problems when their loved ones are sent to jail.
It gives support and advice to help families keep in touch.
Figures from the Ministry of Justice show that prisoners who have visitors are 39% less likely to reoffend once released.
-
08 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tees-46140497/charity-offers-helping-hand-to-families-of-prisonersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window