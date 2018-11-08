Media player
Being illiterate: 'I've cried because I can't fill in a form'
A great-grandfather has described how difficult he finds life because he is unable to read or write.
John MacMurray, 55, of Shildon, County Durham, is one of tens of thousands of people who are illiterate.
Government research in 2011 found 137,000 people across Teesside and County Durham were affected by the problem.
The Department for Education has said it does not know when any more recent research will be published.
Filmed and edited by Andy Bell.
