Halloween party for care home residents
Halloween party in Saltburn brings together young and old

Hazel Grove Court Care Home in Saltburn has hosted its first intergenerational day for Halloween.

Local group Music and More came to visit residents, some of whom have dementia, and provided the spooky entertainment.

  • 31 Oct 2018
