'I thought my family had died'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wallsend family speak of horror crash
A family from Wallsend say their lives were saved by seatbelts after their car flipped over during a crash.
Jack Bowden, 30, received a call telling him his wife and daughter had been in an accident near the Tyne Tunnel business park last week. He says the fear he felt will "stay with [him] till the day [he] dies".
Mother Carly Bowden and two-year-old Elia were left with only cuts and bruises.
-
26 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window